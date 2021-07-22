Zacks: Brokerages Expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings. Masimo reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Masimo by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,401,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter valued at about $3,979,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,331,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Masimo by 10.4% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MASI stock opened at $267.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.02 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.45. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

