Zacks: Brokerages Expect ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will announce earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ScanSource’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.52. ScanSource posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 236.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.80 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

SCSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $26.56 on Monday. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $676.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ScanSource by 3,772.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ScanSource by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource in the first quarter worth $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in ScanSource in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

