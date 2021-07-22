Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.41 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TUP. raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $20.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.87. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Tim Minges purchased 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,885 shares of company stock worth $291,761. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,640,000 after purchasing an additional 226,610 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

