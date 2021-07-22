Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) to Hold

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $101.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ambarella is benefiting from its transition to a video-artificial intelligence (AI) company as reflected by its latest quarterly results. Improvement in the security-camera business and solid demand for its AI vision silicon products have been major growth drivers. Recovery in the automotive markets is also a positive. Moreover, healthy customer and product mix, supported by strong operational execution, is boosting gross margin. Ambarella is also witnessing slowdown in the rate of order push-out and cancellations while recovery in design activities, which is encouraging. However, higher expenses related to the company’s efforts to expedite orders and secure more capacity are a concern. Moreover, Ambarella predicts consumer-electronics revenues to decline as a percentage of revenues over the next three years, which makes us apprehensive.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMBA. Roth Capital cut their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,749. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $137.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,671 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $473,592.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

