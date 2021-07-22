Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CAE (NYSE:CAE) to Sell

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.30.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -242.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.83. CAE has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.95 million. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth about $814,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

