Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) to Sell

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. Its segments include Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE FTAI traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.01. 290,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,661. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $34.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 2.00.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $77.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.67 million. Research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,880 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $976,000. Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

