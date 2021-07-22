Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) to Sell

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on INSP. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.45.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $179.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.33 and a beta of 1.65. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $97.19 and a fifty-two week high of $252.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.49.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

