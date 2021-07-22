Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) to Hold

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $102.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MasTec have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company is benefiting from its substantial presence in the telecommunications market, which includes significant 5G build out capabilities, exposure in the clean energy market including wind, solar, biofuels, hydrogen and storage, and the recent expansion into heavy infrastructure, including road and heavy civil, MasTec is well positioned to benefit from the anticipated infrastructure spending for 2021 despite uncertain market conditions. Moreover, strong balance sheet, solid FCF profile, raised 2021 view and INTREN buyout are encouraging. Also, strong backlog level provides it with solid visibility for growth in 2021 and beyond. However, COVID-related disruptions and volatility in the energy market remain potent headwinds.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $101.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. MasTec has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MasTec will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 28,722 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 732,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,962,000 after buying an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

