Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48. Palatin Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.30.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Palatin Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 482.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the first quarter worth $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the first quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 30.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

