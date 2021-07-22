Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.19.

NYSE:PVG opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 142,459 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 453,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 97,201 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,644,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

