Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) to Hold

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

Usio stock opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.32 million, a P/E ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 1.79. Usio has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $8.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Usio will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Usio news, SVP Houston Korth Frost sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $250,885 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Usio during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Usio during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Usio by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

