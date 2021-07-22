Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) to Hold

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $157.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.83. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $167.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.44.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,044,000 after buying an additional 896,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $47,674,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,179,000 after purchasing an additional 264,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,786,000 after purchasing an additional 262,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

