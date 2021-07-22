Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Reliance Bancshares (OTCBB:FSRL) to Sell

First Reliance Bancshares (OTCBB:FSRL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Reliance Bancshares only subsidiary is First Reliance Bank, a South Carolina banking corporation. The company conducts no business other than through its ownership of the Bank. “

Get First Reliance Bancshares alerts:

The company has a market cap of $65.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.73. First Reliance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

First Reliance Bancshares (OTCBB:FSRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.12).

About First Reliance Bancshares

First Reliance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Reliance Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and insurance products. It also provides personal loans, including unsecured, auto, real estate, overdraft protection, and other loans, as well as home equity line of credit; business loans, such as business installment, commercial real estate, and overdraft protection loans, as well as business lines of credit; mortgage loans; and debit and credit card services.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Reliance Bancshares (FSRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Reliance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Reliance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.