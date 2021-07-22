Zacks Investment Research Lowers Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) to Hold

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

GTY stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.19. 130,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,004. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

