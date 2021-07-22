Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.73.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,328,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after purchasing an additional 256,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,788,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,644,000 after buying an additional 221,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,853,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after buying an additional 1,071,188 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,255,000 after buying an additional 299,322 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after buying an additional 165,123 shares during the period. 55.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

