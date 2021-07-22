Zacks Investment Research Lowers Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Shares of Venus Concept stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Venus Concept has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $141.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.53.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%. Analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 50,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 798,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,944.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,265 shares of company stock worth $636,948 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter worth $32,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter worth $35,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

