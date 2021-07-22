Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) to “Hold”

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Get Electromed alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of ELMD opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.17 million, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Electromed had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electromed will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen H. Craney acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 587,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,496,874.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electromed in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electromed in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Electromed in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electromed in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electromed (ELMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.