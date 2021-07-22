Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of GRTX stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. Galera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $248.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda West purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 114,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 407.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 27,796 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

