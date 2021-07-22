Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) to Strong-Buy

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.75 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Safe Bulkers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.94.

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $347.40 million, a PE ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 3.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

