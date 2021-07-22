Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) to “Buy”

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

Vaccinex stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. Vaccinex has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vaccinex will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Vaccinex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

