Zano Trading 44.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.74 or 0.00008460 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zano has traded 44.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a total market capitalization of $29.44 million and $312,364.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,426.09 or 1.00038855 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00035038 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.33 or 0.01225818 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.09 or 0.00358160 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.57 or 0.00446009 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005887 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00050337 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,767,367 coins and its circulating supply is 10,737,867 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars.

