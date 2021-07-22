Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Cap Hits $702.21 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $702.21 million and approximately $56.80 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00224947 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001202 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $261.45 or 0.00810434 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

ZIL is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,804,553,847 coins and its circulating supply is 11,513,086,694 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

