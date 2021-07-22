Zimmer Partners LP Acquires New Position in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $925,000. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTB traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,375. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.