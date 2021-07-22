Zimmer Partners LP Has $14.22 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Zimmer Partners LP decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 82.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 587,500 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $14,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,736,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.65. 9,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,659. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $136.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.13.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

