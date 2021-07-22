Zimmer Partners LP Invests $1.74 Million in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter worth $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCIV stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.67. 37,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,238,480. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

