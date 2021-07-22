Zimmer Partners LP Purchases Shares of 20,000 Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of Apria at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth about $1,397,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth about $1,397,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth about $4,429,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth about $33,516,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth about $36,528,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apria in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, initiated coverage on Apria in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $131,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

NYSE APR traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $26.39. 2,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,797. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60. Apria, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

