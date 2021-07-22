Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Gap Down to $51.64

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.64, but opened at $50.41. Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares last traded at $51.17, with a volume of 2,574 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on ZION. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.93.

The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,603 shares in the company, valued at $992,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,930 shares of company stock worth $1,638,133. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,666,000 after buying an additional 137,171 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

