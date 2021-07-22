Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $23,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 746,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 2,692.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,706,000 after purchasing an additional 604,934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,301,000 after purchasing an additional 453,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 60.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,141,000 after buying an additional 368,129 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS opened at $231.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of -134.34 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.88 and a 12 month high of $236.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen raised their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.19.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,586,679.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.85, for a total value of $387,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,457.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,971 shares of company stock worth $31,952,762. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.