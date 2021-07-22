Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Position Decreased by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,154 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $1,923,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 114.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 49,503 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $2,993,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 58.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZS stock opened at $231.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.88 and a twelve month high of $236.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.17.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,575,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,952,762 in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.19.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

