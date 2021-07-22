Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Buys 1,429 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,140 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.3% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.60.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $281.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $284.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

