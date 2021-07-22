Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ZURVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

ZURVY opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.53. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 40.14, a quick ratio of 40.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

