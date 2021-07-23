$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 922.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 54,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALOT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,402. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $18.05.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

