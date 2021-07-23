-$0.20 EPS Expected for Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.22). Moleculin Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.32. 89,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,767. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $8.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 449.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 195,789 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

