$0.21 EPS Expected for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. NextGen Healthcare also posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,686,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,430,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,898,000 after purchasing an additional 541,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,532,000 after purchasing an additional 475,137 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 754,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 233,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 143,943 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXGN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.87. 3,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,678. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

