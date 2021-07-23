-$0.33 EPS Expected for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.35). AtriCure posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.89.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $80.25 on Tuesday. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $84.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 2,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 493 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $38,468.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,384 shares of company stock valued at $7,655,102. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 19.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

