-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.32). Magenta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03.

MGTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Magenta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of MGTA stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $11,237,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 670.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 775,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 674,793 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $7,104,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $6,587,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

