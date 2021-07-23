$0.64 EPS Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Iron Mountain reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $2,246,671.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,405 shares of company stock valued at $5,636,890 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $3,076,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $1,037,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 551,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,261,000 after acquiring an additional 51,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,776. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

