$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Analysts expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to post $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. NETGEAR reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BWS Financial dropped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36. NETGEAR has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.81.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $69,705.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $28,600.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,006 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 469.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 523.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 79.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

