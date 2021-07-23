$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $1.08. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CENTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 16.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth approximately $23,614,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

