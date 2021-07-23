$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 680%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SASR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $2,102,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 19,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SASR traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.01. 139,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,496. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.99. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $48.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

