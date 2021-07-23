100,000 Shares in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) Bought by Hound Partners LLC

Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Shares of Gores Technology Partners II stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

