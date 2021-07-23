100,000 Shares in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.29% of Ikena Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $690,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $812,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $2,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

IKNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ikena Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ikena Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ IKNA opened at $11.62 on Friday. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $37.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.78). On average, equities research analysts expect that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

