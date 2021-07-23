100,000 Shares in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITI. UBS Group AG increased its position in Iteris by 29.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Iteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 44.1% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 32,855 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $229,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,571 shares in the company, valued at $878,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Kreter sold 10,421 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $72,738.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,704.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,555 shares of company stock worth $763,757. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITI opened at $6.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $251.94 million, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.43. Iteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. Iteris had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 0.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

