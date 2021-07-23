1,056,877 Shares in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Purchased by Think Investments LP

Think Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,056,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,000. CarParts.com comprises approximately 2.6% of Think Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Think Investments LP owned about 2.20% of CarParts.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 12.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in CarParts.com during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in CarParts.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Knott David M bought a new position in CarParts.com during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CarParts.com by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarParts.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other CarParts.com news, Director Jay Keith Greyson sold 15,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 12,288 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $185,794.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,158. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRTS stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,865. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.00 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

