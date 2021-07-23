10,821 Shares in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Intevac during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 5.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Wendell Thomas Blonigan sold 6,580 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $37,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

IVAC opened at $6.15 on Friday. Intevac, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. Intevac had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Intevac, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

