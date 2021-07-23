11,033 Shares in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Trinseo by 86.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Trinseo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Trinseo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,012,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinseo alerts:

TSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. increased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $127,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,576 shares of company stock worth $685,316. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSE opened at $51.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.62. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 15.61%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.