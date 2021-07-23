112,257 Shares in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 112,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Skillz by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after buying an additional 248,052 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $14,732,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKLZ opened at $14.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32. Skillz Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SKLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. decreased their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

