12 West Capital Management LP Has $253.29 Million Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

12 West Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,246,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556,823 shares during the quarter. Shake Shack accounts for approximately 12.1% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 12 West Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Shake Shack worth $253,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 82.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,434. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.49 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.58.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,066 shares of company stock worth $310,361 in the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHAK. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.94.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

