1,207 Shares in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLKB shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other Blackbaud news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,433 shares in the company, valued at $9,782,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,622 shares of company stock worth $1,720,876. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,171.86, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.