1,385 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by Rinet Co LLC

Rinet Co LLC bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,349,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,538 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 94.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,404,000 after acquiring an additional 867,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of 3M by 8.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after acquiring an additional 781,642 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of 3M from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.17.

Shares of MMM traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.27. 27,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,795. The stock has a market cap of $116.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.22. 3M has a 12-month low of $148.80 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

